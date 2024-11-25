GPs inappropriately gave Covid vaccine exemptions

Photo: Getty Images

The deputy health and disability commissioner has found two GPs working separately inappropriately issued medical certificates for Covid-19 vaccine exemptions.

Deborah James released the findings of the reports on the individual cases on Monday.

James found neither doctor could prove they had provided patients with balanced, evidence-based information around the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The fact this was not offered was at odds with expectations set by the Medical Council of New Zealand.

The names of the doctors were not released and were only referred to as Dr A and Dr N in the reports.

In the first report, Dr N offered voluntary services at a community clinic and issued certificates to 12 patients stating that it was medically inappropriate for them to receive the Covid-19 vaccine due to underlying health conditions.

The health and disability commissioner found 11 of the medical certificates did not provide a sound reason for vaccine exemption, which did not comply with standards required by the Medical Council of New Zealand.

James said the GP prioritised their patients' desire for a medical certificate over adherence to the applicable law, guidance, and professional standards.

In the second report, Dr A issued three vaccine exemption letters based on insufficient information. The report stated the doctor was aware the exemptions were invalid due to the change in guidance from the Ministry of Health.

The health and disability commissioner also found the GP breached the code by failing to clinically manage the stress of the patients that received the letter.

That was despite the doctor certifying they each required a month of leave due to workplace stress and their stated concern about the patients' welfare.

James said she was concerned the GPs' views about the Covid-19 public health response was a motive for their actions.

"While I respect a health practitioner's right to their private opinions, professional health practice demands that practitioners behave in accordance with the law, standards, and guidance that apply to their profession."

The deputy health commissioner recommended both doctors undertake refresher training in record keeping, undertake an audit of patient notes seen within the past three months and arrange for that report to be peer-reviewed.