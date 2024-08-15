'Great mate to a lot of people': Man who died after ice rink fall mourned

Victor Schikker. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Ashburton A&P Association members have paid tribute to immediate past president Victor Schikker, who died after falling at the Staveley ice rink.

Current president Ben Stock said he and fellow members were shocked and saddened by the death of Schikker, whom he described as "a big Mid Canterbury identity".

"We are all just trying to process it still, just sort of can’t believe he’s not with us any more," Stock said.

"He was a really good guy, a great mate to a lot of people, a good storyteller.

"He’s just left a big hole in our community," Stock said.

During his two-year president term, Schikker had come up with the inspiring show themes of Multicultural Mid Canterbury, in 2022, and Bees, Bugs and Butterflies last year.

He had been good at encouraging new people, including Stock himself, on to the committee.

Stock said he had not even been a member of the association when about four years ago Schikker ‘‘pulled’’ him on to the committee, following Stock giving Schikker ‘‘a bit of lip’’ about Schikker’s formal style wear at a show.

Schikker, a father-of-three and well-known longtime Mid Canterbury stock agent, was the second person to die after incidents at Canterbury ice rinks in two weeks.

It is understood he fell backwards and hit his head during a social game of curling he had organised.

He was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday morning.

On July 30, student Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, 13, suffered an unsurvivable head injury while skating at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre in Christchurch.