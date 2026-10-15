The Green Party says it will give students a universal payment while they complete their training to be teachers, nurses, and other essential health and social support workers such as midwives, vets, and dentists.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said students should not have to "go broke" while they train for the jobs New Zealand needs.

"Our paid placements policy will make sure they can afford the essentials while training."

The party has costed the policy at around $311 million over four years.

The party said it would also support students who need to relocate for their placement, making training more accessible for students in the regions.

"We will prioritise sectors where unpaid placements mean that some students have no choice but to drop out.

"Unpaid placements push students out of sectors where the workforce is struggling to keep up with demand, like health and education."

The paid placements policy would:

Support students to afford the basics while training by providing them with a universal weekly payment of $380, available on top of any pre-existing student loan or student allowance, for the duration of their compulsory placements.

Make it easier for students who need to relocate for their placement by covering some of their costs with a relocation payment of $1500.

Improve student retention and widen access so students from all backgrounds and financial situations can train for the crucial roles New Zealand needs more of.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said people training to be nurses, teachers and social workers were currently forced to do hundreds or thousands of hours for free in order to get into a profession that no one was doing for the money or the glory in the first place.

"Imagine being required to spend 30 hours a week working and not being paid for it.

"That's messed up. It doesn't have to be that way. The Greens will fix it."

Swarbrick said the country was crying out for more teachers and nurses and social workers, so the Greens will ensure that people are supported in that study and paid for their work.