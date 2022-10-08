Hamish McDouall loses Whanganui mayoralty

Andrew Tripe has been elected mayor of Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will have a new mayor, with progress results showing Andrew Tripe with a nearly 2000-vote margin over incumbent Hamish McDouall.

Hamish McDouall. Photo: Whanganui District Council

With about 90 percent of the vote counted Tripe has 6901 votes with McDouall on 4981 and DC Harding on 545.

As results stand Tripe will be joined by five new and seven returning councillors.

Helen Craig received the most votes of the 12 councillors to be elected with 7592.

Incumbents Kate Joblin, Rob Vinsen, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Charlie Anderson, Jenny Duncan, and Philippa Baker-Hogan will be returned.

Michael Law, Charlotte Melser, Glenda Brown, Peter Oskam and Ross Fallen are the new councillors, based on progress results.

However, Ross Fallen, currently in 12th place is only 152 ahead of James Newell in 13th spot with 10 percent more of the vote to be counted.

One-term councillor James Barron could miss out. Progress results have him in 14th place, 230 behind Fallen.