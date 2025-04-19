Heavy rain for parts of South Island after north gets drenched

Auckland has been hit by more severe storms this afternoon, and there is now a slew of weather warnings in place for the top half of the South Island.

The city was hit by a severe overnight thunderstorm which caused flooding in many areas.

It prompted Auckland Emergency Management to open a Civil Defence centre in Three Kings, and led to hundreds of flooding-related callouts for emergency services.

MetService earlier this afternoon said the worst had passed but then had to backtrack as it issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland city, Waitakere, Franklin, Rodney and Albany, saying the storms were expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

The forecaster issued another update about 3pm, saying the severe storm warning had been lifted, but a watch for a wider area of the city remained in place until 6pm today

Meteorologist Alec Holden said there was now a raft of heavy rain warnings for the top half of the South Island, as the middle of the storm drew close to central New Zealand.

"We have this really annoying high-pressure system that's to the south-east of the country, which is preventing the cyclone from passing over us and away," Holden said.

"So, it just means that it's just been kept here spinning without anywhere to really go. So, it's been bringing all these showers and thunderstorms over the country.

"Looking a little bit forward into the future that high pressure system doesn't really break down and move away until the end of the long weekend.

"So it does look like many people are still [going to] have showers in their futures until the start of the working week being Tuesday."

Earlier, MetService meterologist Alain Baillie said 26.5 millimetres of rain was recorded at Mahurangi, in northern Auckland, between 10pm and 11pm on Friday.

About 21 millimetres was recorded at Whenuapai Airport in the hour leading to midnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it received hundreds of calls for help in Auckland overnight, due to the storm

Between 11:30pm Friday and 4am Saturday there were 223 weather-related calls asking for firefighters' help, Fenz told RNZ.

Two of the incidents involved water rescues, with people trapped in their cars by floodwaters: one in Wesley and one in Onehunga.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Adam Maggs said there had been no reports of injuries, and only a few reports of floodwaters getting properly inside houses.

"Infrastructure wise, pretty much everything's operational as normal and can be dealt with in a BAU (business as usual) sort of capacity," he told RNZ.

"There's mainly surface flooding, fairly localised, because with thunderstorms you tend to get downpours and they're in a quite a sort of a refined area. So around the Onehunga area, around Mount Roskill, we've definitely seen road flooding and we've recommended people to not drive through floodwaters.

"We've had some cars stall in the water, so (Fenz) had to get those vehicles removed ... we had some alarms being triggered because of, you know, the rain-related flooding, and we've also had a few garages flooded.

"We've only had a couple indications of a dwelling having some carpet wet."

The downpours come off the back of days of wild weather following ex-Cyclone Tam, which left thousands without power and damaged roads and other infrastructure.