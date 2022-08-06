'Hey mate - I think I bought your bike': Family 'ecstatic' after stolen bike returned

Al Duncan’s unique bucket bike, pictured when Duncan first brought it to Christchurch from Wellington just over four years ago. Photo: Supplied

“Hey mate, I just seen an article in the paper - I think I bought your bike.”

That was the message that saw a dad and his kids reunited with their unique ‘bucket bike’ after it was stolen from their home in Waltham.

Two weeks ago, Al Duncan told Star News he had given up hope of finding his cargo bike after a filed police report and shared social media posts offered no information on its whereabouts.

Until he received a message on Facebook.

The person told Duncan they had purchased the bike from someone else for $1000, but wouldn’t give details on who that person was.

Al Duncan built the bucket box specifically to put his kids Neema and Malo (front) in to take to school.. Photo: Supplied

Duncan said he didn’t want to risk not getting his bike back by asking too many questions, so accepted that he may never have answers as to who stole it.

Duncan said his two kids Neema, 10, and Malo, 8, were over the moon to have the bike returned, as they sit in the box on their way to school.

“They couldn’t believe it, they were absolutely ecstatic,” he said.

Although the box was missing and the gear leads and frame were a bit damaged, Duncan said these could all be repaired and replaced.

“I thought there was no chance of seeing it again ... it’s quite unbelievable really and I’m just really grateful.”