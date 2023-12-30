Holiday road toll climbs to 12

Photo: ODT files

A person has died after being critically injured in a crash in Waikato, bringing the Christmas-New Year road toll to 12.

Police said the person died in hospital overnight - the second fatality in a crash that happened on State Highway 29, Kaimai on Thursday afternoon.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting the collision involved a car and petrol tanker.

Police are investigating the crash.

The official 2023 Christmas New Year holiday period began at 4pm on December 22 and ends at 6am on January 3.

Last year, 21 people died on the roads over the Christmas-New Year holiday period.

Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for two people who went missing after a quad bike rolled into a swimming hole on the swollen Waikainga Stream in the Far North on Saturday evening.

Previous deaths

• A person died after a vehicle fled from a police checkpoint on Beach Road, in Whangārei on December 22.

• A person died after a single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Road, Waimate North, on December 23.

• A person died in a crash on State Highway 32, on Whakamaru Road in the Bay of Plenty on December 23

• A person died after a crash between a car and motorbike on State Highway 25 at the 25A turnoff on the Coromandel Peninsula between Hikuai and Whangamatā on December 23.

• A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on the Methven Highway in Ashburton on Christmas Day.

• A person died after a crash on Birchs Road in Prebbleton, Canterbury, on Boxing Day.

• A woman died after a quad bike accident in Marokopa at Rauparaha Street. Witnesses reported seeing a person come off a quad bike on December 27.

• Brayden Tawa, 27, from Papamoa, died after a crash at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui, on December 27.

• One person died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 at Inangahua, in the Buller District on December 28.

• A person died after a crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kamai between a truck and car on December 28

• A person died in a single-vehicle crash about 10km east of Russell on December 29.