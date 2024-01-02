Holiday road toll rises to 17 after Coromandel crash

Photo: ODT files

A total of 17 people have been killed on our roads in this holiday road toll period after a person died in a car crash near Thames.

Police said the person died at the scene on State Highway 25 south of Keretā in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the area just before 3.30am after reports a car had hit a power pole and crashed into the water near Russek Rd.

"State Highway 25 will remain closed for several hours," a statement said.

Witnesses to fatal crash sought

Members of the public are advised that no detours are available and that anyone travelling to or from Coromandel will need to go via Whitianga.

Police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anything that may help officers investigating the circumstances of it - including dash camera footage.

The crash earlier led to the closure of SH25 between Tapu Coroglen Rd and Manaia Saddle and lookout.

"Delay your journey or consider detouring via SH25A," the NZTA website said.

Just before 10am, road authorities announced the road had been reopened - just over seven hours after the collision happened.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been revealed by authorities. However, the Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Today’s fatality follows another fatal crash on SH30 at Okataina, east of Rotorua, about 2.30pm yesterday.

"Sadly one person died at the scene and two others involved received minor injuries," police said at the time.