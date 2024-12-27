Holiday road toll rises to four

One person has died and several others have been injured after a serious crash on State Highway 25 in Waikato.

The crash takes the holiday road toll to four.

It involved two cars between Thames and Coromandel and was reported to police shortly before 9am today.

It comes after a person died in a crash on State Highway 35, Te Araroa Rd, north of Gisborne, on Boxing Day.

The crash involving a single vehicle was reported to police at 11.15am.

One person was unresponsive when found by emergency services, a police spokesperson said.

The person was unable to be revived.

Since the holiday road toll started on Christmas Eve, a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a car in Parkvale, Tauranga, and a person was killed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Wharehine.