Homicide investigation in 'very quiet' Hamilton street

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation on Cranmer Close, Rototuna. Photo: NZ Herald

Residents of a leafy Hamilton cul-de-sac are in shock to find police investigating a homicide in their street.

One person has been arrested and a homicide investigation is underway after a death in Cranmer Close, in the northern Hamilton suburb of Rototuna.

A resident told NZME she was very surprised to see police.

"This is a very quiet street," she said.

Another resident who asked not to be named said his dad has been working late.

"All he heard and saw were the lights and sirens."

The resident said living on the street, close to the edge of town was "nice and quiet".

Four police vehicles were at the scene at 10am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police were called about 2am today.

The address has been cordoned off. A scene examination and homicide investigation were underway, and one person was in custody, Neilson said.

Yellow recycling bins were still out the front of the house and an electric vehicle in the driveway was plugged in for charging.

“Police are speaking with those involved and are offering support to the victim’s family.

“Charges are being considered, and the community will continue to see a significant police presence in the area while enquiries are conducted to establish what has occurred."

Police urge anyone with information that could help, to call 105, referencing event number P058231079.