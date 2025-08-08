Human remains found at Bay of Plenty beach

An investigation is under way after the discovery of human remains at a beach in Waihau Bay, in Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were notified about the find about 11:50am today.

The remains have been identified as human, and enquiries would determine how old they were, a spokesperson said.

Inquiries would be followed by a formal identification process, which officers expected to take some time.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact police.