Human remains found at Bay of Plenty beach

An investigation is under way after the discovery of human remains at a beach in Waihau Bay, in Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty.
Police were notified about the find about 11:50am today.
The remains have been identified as human, and enquiries would determine how old they were, a spokesperson said.
Inquiries would be followed by a formal identification process, which officers expected to take some time.
Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact police.