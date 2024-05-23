Hunt on for gunman after shot fired in Auckland hotel fight

Police are still searching for a person who fired a gun in a fight between two people at an Auckland hotel.

Allenby Park Hotel in Papatoetoe was briefly put in lockdown on Wednesday about 6.10pm.

The suspected shooter was not known to anyone at the hotel and fled after the incident, the hotel manager said.

No one was injured and guests were safe, he said.

The suspect "left the area on foot", Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"At this stage, while they have not been located, police are following positive lines of enquiry, which includes reviewing a significant amount of available CCTV footage in and around the area."

Police remain at the scene and surrounding areas while an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area or has information is asked to contact police.