Inquiries continue into Hamilton homicide

Police at the scene in Hamilton yesterday. Photo: RNZ

Warning: This story discusses family violence.

Police will be back at a house in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield where neighbours say a child was killed in a New Year's homicide.

Police said they were called to the house on Douglas Cres at 2.10am on Wednesday, following a report of an assault. They found one person dead and two seriously injured.

A 34-year-old man was found nearby with serious injuries, he was taken to hospital where he remained under police guard.

He was expected to face charges.

Neighbours told RNZ that one child had died, and a mother and another child had been stabbed.

Police were expected to return to the house on Thursday morning to continue investigating.

Forensic staff had been at the scene and part of the street was cordoned.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Women's Refuge:(0800 733 843

It's Not OK 0800 456 450

Shine: 0508 744 633

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.