'It will be cone city': Major road works on way for Christchurch

Innes Rd could get some major upgrades later this year. Photo: Briar Allen

Mairehau, Papanui and St Albans residents could see major road works around Innes Rd later this year.

The city council plans to renew the deteriorating road and footpath between Mersey St and Philpotts Rd outside the shops. The planned upgrade would improve the pedestrian crossings outside Mairehau Primary School and St Francis of Assisi School and raise the zebra crossing on Innes Rd.

Papanui Ward city councillor Victoria Henstock is on the St Francis of Assisi School board and said the improvements would make the area much safer for pupils.

“I am particularly pleased to see the upgrades to the pedestrian crossings, with the raised crossing making it more visible to drivers,” she said.

The pedestrian crossing outside St Francis of Assisi School could also be improved. Photo: Briar Allen

“It is great to see the intersection improvements making it way safer for all road users and pedestrians.”

Kerb build-outs would be put in at the Ethne St, Nancy Ave and Kensington Ave intersections with Innes Rd. Central islands would also be created at the Thames St intersection and the central island at the Philpotts Rd intersection will be upgraded.

Stop signs will be added to Mersey St, Severn St, Jameson Ave, Thames St, and Ethne St, and the water main from Mersey St to Philpotts Rd would be replaced.

Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter said the upgrades were needed.

"It will be cone city for a little while. I know people are a little tired of road works in the area, but I want people to remember to be patient and polite,” she said.

A speed limit reduction to 30km/h will also be applied between Nancy Ave and Mahars Rd during school hours.

Stop signs will be added to Mersey St (right), Severn St, Jameson Ave, Thames St, and Ethne St. The water main from Mersey St to Philpotts Rd is also set to be replaced. Photo: Briar Allen

The footpath would be widened and some kerbs upgraded with 20 car parks removed to accommodate the intersection safety improvements and allow buses to enter and exit the existing bus stops safely.

Cotter said the zebra crossing upgrades are needed as the existing crossings are not safe enough for pedestrians.

“It is important to upgrade them as it is safer for people and it will be much better for them,” Cotter said.

“We are also improving the access to bus stops to make it easier for people.”

Deputy Mayor and Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter said the condition of Innes Rd has deteriorated. Photo: Briar Allen

She said the condition of Innes Rd has deteriorated.

“We have had people come to us and complain about the vibrations from cars on the road shaking their houses.

“The improvements may have some pain along the way but we just (have) to be focused on the prize at the end of it all.”

Feedback on the proposed plans closed yesterday and Cotter said it will now be presented to the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board.

“Work on the roads should begin later this year and into early 2024.”

- By Briar Allen