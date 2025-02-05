Key Christchurch road prioritised for upgrades

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch's Brougham St will be prioritised for upgrades as a 'Road of Regional Significance' by the government, the prime minister has announced.

Last year, the brakes were put on $90 million plans to improve one of the city's busiest roads.

On Wednesday, Christopher Luxon revealed the government would prioritise upgrades to State Highway 76 (Brougham St), which will include an overbridge between Collins and Simeon Sts.

Overall funding would be confirmed once a contractor was appointed.

In May last year the government said the project would not receive new money because the coalition was not funding the $8.7 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme it was part of.

Then-Transport minister Simeon Brown instead announced Labour's programme would be replaced by its "roads of regional significance", and Brougham St upgrades would only proceed if there were remaining funds in the $6.5 billion allocated to the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

In Christchurch on Wednesday Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the government wanted to deliver transport infrastructure that boosted economic growth and productivity, reduced congestion, and created a safer and more reliable transport network for people, vehicles, and freight.

"Carrying over 45,000 vehicles per day, SH76 Brougham St is a critical route servicing the commercial, industrial, and residential areas south of Christchurch. It is also the main freight route to the South Island's largest port at Lyttelton," he said.

"In May last year, the government confirmed funding for the pre-implementation phase only for this project. This funding ensured a no-frills and value for money approach to design could be completed by the NZ Transport Agency, and strategic property purchases and consenting work could continue in parallel.

"Cabinet has now confirmed funding will be provided by the Crown to NZTA to deliver this important Road of Regional Significance, with construction to begin by mid-2025, subject to statutory approvals. The overbridge is expected to be completed within two years, and wider improvements started once property and consenting requirements are completed.

"The intersection upgrades and other interventions along the corridor will improve efficiency and safety as well as making travel times more reliable.

"Once completed, the overbridge will enable local residents and school children to safely cross over the highway, rather than using the existing level crossing, as well as improving travel time reliability for freight going to and from the port."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the project would help with the city's growth.

"If you're under any illusions this year is about growth, growth, growth and modern reliable infrastructure and a great road network is a key contributor to that growth."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said he was extremely happy with the outcome.

"Here we have now somewhere between $100 and $150 million worth of money raining down in Christchurch for the man who does the concrete, the asphalt, the traffic lights, the paint on the road, it's money that we didn't have, and it's that the benefit."

Mauger said the stretch of road had been an issue for years.

"It's been a long time in the pipe and they have been working on this for the last year or so, especially during the plans and designing it.

"That's why now they've got money they can say bang, we're into it so. I'm very heartened to hear that they're going to start building that cycleway bridge before the end of the year."

Wigram MP Megan Woods said it was a huge win for the community.

"They've made it really clear to the government that the decision they made was wrong.

"It made no sense at the time. The project was well was funded and the community needs to take a bow today because they weren't willing to accept what was a ridiculous decision."

Woods did not accept the transport minister's reasoning for the project now going ahead, with Bishop saying funding has been secured since the project was put on hold in May 2024.

"I don't accept that at all. The funding was there. The fact of the matter is that the Brougham St upgrade was a funded project.

"The government made a decision to cut that funding and reapply it to other projects, so it hasn't been a matter of making sure the funding was there.

"It was there. It was funded. The government made a choice, they've now had to backtrack on it because it was a ridiculous decision that did not stand up."