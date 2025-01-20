Kiwi woman allegedly set on fire in Queensland

A New Zealand woman is fighting for her life in a Queensland hospital after allegedly being set on fire in her own home.

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku, 34, remains in a serious condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital days after the alleged attack, news.com.au reported.

It is alleged Otton-Rakuraku, originally from Auckland, was involved in an altercation with a man at her home in Kingston - about 26km south of Brisbane - on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old man - whom 7 News has identified as Renata Menning - allegedly doused her in petrol, before producing a lighter and setting her on fire.

The Courier Mail reported neighbours saw her on fire and ran to her aid.

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku remains in a serious condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to 7 News, Otton-Rakuraku's mother Alison Rakuraku and best friend Emma Nguyen described the situation as "traumatic", with Alison Rakuraku saying all she felt was "numbness".

"She's strong," she said of her daughter. "We'll just be strong for our girl."

Otton-Rakuraku's family has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise money in support of the mother-of-two saying they are going through "unbearable pain".

They describe her as having a "natural giving heart" and as someone who "didn't deserve what has happened to her".

"As a mother she is doing everything she can to stay strong for her family during this incredibly difficult journey."

More than $18,000 has been raised so far.

Menning has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and common assault and is due to appear in court on Monday.