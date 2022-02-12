Kiwis in Ukraine urged to leave immediately

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: RNZ

The government is calling on New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately, amid heightened military tension in the area.

"In response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders in the Ukraine to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

She said those registered on SafeTravel had already been notified directly and encouraged those who had not registered to do so immediately.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," she said.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."

Mahuta said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was monitoring the situation in Ukraine and its revised travel advisory mirrored similar updates from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"New Zealand strongly supports ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically but the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine is deeply concerning," she said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Russia once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation."

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden called on American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately - adding that he would not send troops to rescue citizens if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

He warned that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.

Russia has repeatedly denied it has plans to invade Ukraine, but has gathered more than 100,000 troops at the border.

It has also begun massive military drills with neighbouring Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea.

The Kremlin saif it wanted to enforce "red lines" to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour did not join Nato.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Europe faced its biggest security crisis in decades amid the tensions.