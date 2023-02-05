Leaders welcomed at Waitangi

From left MP for Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, opposition leader Christopher Luxon and Green Party co-leader James Shaw being welcomed onto onto Te Whare Runanga on the Treaty grounds at Waitangi. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon have been formally welcomed to Waitangi in what is shaping up to be their first big face-off.

For both, it will be their first time in a leadership role at Waitangi and comes amid efforts by the hosts to channel political debate away from this morning’s pōwhiri.

Waitangi eve is traditionally when the publicly political side of New Zealand’s national day plays out.

While politicians have been swirling around the Bay of Islands for days, it is on February 5 that they are formally welcomed by those hosting the event.

In days gone by, that had taken place at Te Tii Marae on the Paihia side of the Waitangi bridge. It was at this marae in years gone by that images of protest at Waitangi would emerge.

Hipkins, alongside Luxon, lead a multi-party parliamentary contingent into the pōwhiri. Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson and Act Party leader David Seymour joined them.

The MPs arrived at the grounds in boiling hot and humid weather and under brilliant blue skies. Fans and sun hats were in heavy use among those present.

"Welcome and come forth," was the cry that greeted the Parliamentarians.

"Welcome, welcome - we greet you."

The group of about 100 was a mixed bag of political representatives, not aligning according to party loyalties, on the way in. Once seated, though, Hipkins and Shaw sat together with Luxon and Seymour sitting together.

A karakia was offered ahead of the speeches, calling for guidance for the Prime Minister and leaders of political parties.

MPs are formally welcomed at Waitangi. Photo: NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was introduced by minister Peeni Henare, who spoke in te reo.

Hipkins, after a brief introduction in te reo, spoke in English of the work done with the Treaty to build a nation "not by conquest but by working together".

He said it was a history of "much misunderstanding" and broken promises with the goal of "shared prosperity for everyone who calls New Zealand home".

Hipkins said it was important to "confront" that history, and not just on Waitangi Day.

As he spoke, he described the trepidation with which he approached his first Waitangi Day 15 years ago.

He said none of those concerns had played out and there had been no need to be fearful. It was a sentiment that drew approval from those welcoming the politicians with its link to current concern about co-governance.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at Waitangi today. Photo: NZ Herald

Hipkins said he could "never accept" education, health and justice systems with such disparities in outcome across different communities.

The Prime Minister finished his speech with a quote by the late Sir James Henare: "We have come too far not to go further, we have done too much, not to do more."

Earlier, Shane Jones, former Labour and NZ First minister, spoke as one of those welcoming the politicians.

After paying regards to Hipkins as new Prime Minister, he took time to describe Act leader David Seymour’s whakapapa and connection to the North.

"Mr Seymour, I’m just giving you your genealogy. Please live up to it."

Jones also raised political fortunes and changing tides during his korero, saying at one stage: "We will see you at the end of the year" - a reference to the October general election. He sat alongside his NZ First party leader Winston Peters, who earlier told reporters the Government had "wasted five years" and "cannot win" the election.

Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi today. Photo: NZ Herald

Act leader David Seymour, with notes, spoke in te reo and - to the sound of surprised laughter and approval - traced his roots to Ngati Rehia as his hapū and Ngāpuhi as his iwi.

"My name is David Seymour and I am honoured to speak at Waitangi," he said in te reo.

Despite requests to avoid political talk, Seymour set out what he described as the three aims of the treaty - to cherish Māori language and culture, to remedy past wrongdoings, and equality for children.

Next was National leader Chris Luxon, speaking in English, who paid tribute to Māori leaders who had died over the last year.

Luxon, speaking from notes, said most New Zealanders supported the settlement of historic grievances held by Māori. He "would hope" that all historic settlements could be finalised by all iwi who want to by 2030, he said.

Luxon said Māori and the Crown had worked together and built a relationship of "trust and respect".

Finishing his speech, he said: "Together we are one nation, ngā mihi."

Green Party MP Teanu Tuiono offered a speech that directly recognised the organisers desire for te reo and avoiding political controversy.

He spoke of the passing of Titewhai Harawira, the "great storm" who died and was farewelled as another great storm struck Auckland.

Tuiono used the weather - and the state of the roads encountered coming North - as a segue to highlight James Shaw as climate change minister. Shaw sat silently behind his chosen speaker.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono. Photo: NZ Herald

Ngati Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland spoke after the MPs.

"I am here today to remind you that I am in this very place we were 183 years ago and I have not deviated."

"Who was is that shifted, who was it that moved away?"

Shortland addressed the controversy about whether political leaders would be allowed to speak at Waitangi.

"Know that our intent was always to give the leaders of our nation an opportunity to do their job well."

"A LITTLE EXPERIMENT"

Speaking to reporters, Hipkins said the "vibe" at Waitangi had been "a very positive one".

He reiterated that New Zealanders should not be afraid of talking about Maori and Crown relations and related issues.

He cited his childhood concerns about how a local park in Lower Hutt might have been affected by a Treaty claim at the time, but in reality he had nothing to worry about.

"In reality more kids play there on a Saturday morning than ever have before, and the facilities have been better maintained than they ever have been before."

"So I think there’s a little bit of fear and apprehension of the unknown, but when we get to it it’s ok."

National leader Chris Luxon said most New Zealanders supported the settlements of historic grievances held by Māori. Photo: NZ Herald

Asked about Luxon’s description today of the Treaty as "a little experiment", Hipkins said he thought it was a "bold" and "ambitious" way of "living together without conquest".

"The vision, the objectives, the goals were very noble ones," he said. He did not directly answers questions about whether he agreed with Luxon’s characterisation.

Hipkins would not be drawn on his plans for co-governance arrangements, saying announcements would be made at a later date.

Luxon said that his description of the Treaty process as "a little experiment" was not meant to be belittling and that the conversations about partnership at the time had led to a country which all New Zealanders could be proud of.

Asked about the 2030 deadline he set for historic settlements, he said some urgency was important.

"If you think about the work that [former Treaty Negotiations Minister] Chris Finlayson did with 59 [settlements] in nine years, I think having a target to shoot for is actually really important..."

Luxon said he agreed that the Treaty was a living document, and acknowledged that if in government he would have to deal with ongoing issues which arose, even if settlements were completed.

"That is the nature of nationhood," he said. "There will be whole bunch of issues for us to work through."

UNITY AHEAD OF POLITICS

The events of today came after a prolonged negotiation over who would speak during the pōwhiri. The Waitangi National Trust, which organises the official events, had attempted to steer what has often been the political centre-piece away from politics.

They had wanted speeches to be only in te reo - edging out Hipkins and Luxon - saying they were focused on cultivating unity with concerns high that politicisation of Treaty issues could prove racially divisive, with Māori copping the outcome.

Rather than the usual speeches from politicians, they set aside time for a political forum to be held at Te Whare Rūnanga after the pōwhiri.

Cabinet minister Kelvin Davis - Te Tai Tokerau MP - initially insisted Hipkins would speak anyway. Hipkins has since said other appointments - including a meeting with Māori wardens - would keep him from the forum tent.

Jacinda Ardern spoke during her first pōwhiri as prime minister in 2018, becoming the first female prime minister to do so, and continued to do so each year - including a recorded speech last year when events were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Waitangi Trust chairperson Pita Tipene has said the special speaking slot which Ardern had would not return this year.