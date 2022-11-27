Lucky lotto player $24 million richer

Photo: ODT files

One lucky person is a whopping $24 million richer after winning Lotto last night.

The multimillion-dollar win was made up of $1 million from Lotto First Division and $23 million for Powerball, and the winning ticket was sold at Bell Block Supermarket in New Plymouth.

They are the 17th person made a multi-millionaire from Lotto this year.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers were: 5, 31, 38, 3, 27, and 29. The Bonus Ball was 21, and the Power Ball was 5.

There was no Strike Four winner, so that $300,000 jackpot will now move to Wednesday night.