Luxon in India: Modi alleges 'anti-India activity' in NZ

Christopher Luxon meets with Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has won significant facetime with global heavyweight Narendra Modi on a frenetic full day in India where both pledged closer cooperation.

But one significant difference between the nations was aired, with Modi alleging "anti-India activities by some illegal elements" in New Zealand, a reference to a Sikh activist group banned in India.

While India's prime minister said he was "confident" the New Zealand government would take action, Luxon later told media he would not be cracking down on the Khalistan movement.

It was a rare disagreement in what otherwise seemed a warm meeting between the two leaders, their second official sit down, about an hour long.

Tactile diplomacy

The two leaders - both known for their tactile approach - hugged when Luxon arrived at New Delhi's opulent Hyderabad House, and again after delivering prepared remarks to media.

As well, they shared lunch and later a cup of tea before then visiting a prominent Sikh site Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

There, they donned traditional headdresses and cleansed their feet before touring the temple.

Luxon told media he and Modi shared "a really good connection".

"We like each other," Luxon said. "We actually have a similar approach to how you run government and how you set targets and you drive towards delivery and outcomes."

The countries agreed a slew of memoranda, pledging cooperation across defence, customs, horticulture, forestry and sports.

Modi also committed to more cooperation over contentious matters like dairy and migration.

Luxon joked they had avoided "major diplomatic incident" by not raising either side's cricketing record, prompting hearty laughter from Modi.

Modi also borrowed some sporting terminology: "I'm confident that our partnership will prove to be a match-winning one for the people of both our nations."

Modi 'confident' of NZ support on 'anti-India activity'

Towards the end of Modi's remarks, he noted both countries' cooperation against "terrorists, separatists and radical elements".

"In this context, we have shared our concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand," Modi said.

"We are confident that we will continue to receive the support of the New Zealand government in taking action against these illegal elements."

Later speaking to media, Luxon said there was no suggestion the Khalistan movement had broken any laws.

"We respect India's sovereignty, but we also have very strong free speech laws," he said.

"In a democracy, we expect people to be able to exercise free speech."

Luxon said he had articulated that position both publicly and privately.

The Khalistan movement advocates for the creation of an independent homeland for Sikhs in India.

Thousands took part in an event in Auckland's Aotea Square late last year - organised by US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice which is banned by the Indian government.

Later talking to RNZ, Luxon said he "completely" trusted the police to handle any illegal activities by people in support of the Khalistan movement in New Zealand.

"It's you know, two countries that have, you know, I'm sure that we won't agree on everything, you know, as any two democracies in the world don't either. But the point is that we have a lot more and a huge amount of work ahead of us to actually deepen up and thicken up this relationship and, You know, let's be clear - it should be much bigger and much wider and much deeper. There's a lot more where we have converging interests.

"And so it wasn't a difficult conversation. It was one where we just expressed - he shared his broad assessment of the Khalistan risk that they see around the world, and I listened to that, but I also expressed our view about how we think about those issues in New Zealand."

He said Modi did not specifically ask New Zealand to clamp down on the Khalistan movement here.

"No - he shared this broad assessment of, from an Indian perspective, about… what they see in the Khalistan separatist movement.

"But I just would say to you in the context of our full conversation, this was a very small part of the conversation. We spent a lot more time talking about how New Zealand sports services can actually help India get gear up for an Olympics in 2036. And, they were very impressed by our efforts around sports and we spent a lot of time talking about that rather than these issues."

Raisina remarks

After sharing lunch, both Modi and Luxon left for the opening of India's Raisina Dialogue, a prestigious geopolitics and security conference at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

As chief guest, Luxon delivered the opening speech and laid the praise on thick, commending Modi for "eliminating extreme poverty" in India.

As well, Luxon laid out his commentary on the state of the world and particularly the Indo-Pacific.

"We want to live in an Indo-Pacific where countries are free to choose their own path free from interference. A region where no one country comes to dominate.

"We find ourselves in a world that is growing more difficult and more complex, especially for smaller states. However, we must engage with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be."

As well, Luxon reiterated his commitment to boost spending on defence.

"We have a responsibility to invest in our own security as a downpayment on our future ability to choose our own path.

"That is why New Zealand will be scaling up and doing more to support our own defence."

The comments come at a volatile time in global politics with dramatic shifts in previously established power structures.

In the United States, President Donald Trump is causing immense disruption to markets as he wages a series of trade wars.

Trump's shifting position on the war in Ukraine has changed the face of that conflict.

At the same time, China has been increasingly flexing its influence in the Indo-Pacific.

It recently caused alarm in New Zealand after Chinese warships conducted live-fire exercises in the Tasman Sea with little advance warning.