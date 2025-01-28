Mackenzie District mayor reveals battle with cancer

Mayor Anne Munro. Photo: RNZ

The mayor of the Mackenzie District has revealed she is battling cancer.

In a statement today, Anne Munro said she was diagnosed shortly before Christmas and would step away from public duties as she undergoes treatment.

Deputy Mayor Karen Morgan will take over mayoralty responsibilities.

"I know that council is in safe hands in my absence," Munro said.

"While I acknowledge that the mayoralty is a public role, I would appreciate being given some space and privacy for the next few months, while my family and I come to terms with what lies ahead of us.

"I know that so many in our community have had their lives impacted by cancer, and that you will understand some of what we are going through."

A two-term councillor, Munro was elected mayor in 2022, replacing Graham Smith, who retired.

- additional reporting APL