Man and teen dead after being hit by car near Gisborne music festival

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his late teens, were the pedestrians killed by a car near the Rhythm and Vines venue in Gisborne last night, police have confirmed.

It is understood the pair were heading to the festival when they were hit.

Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd in Gisborne around 9.15pm.

At the time, police confirmed it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end.

This morning police said in a statement a car had hit two people near the venue.

The older man died at the scene and the younger died later in hospital, police said.

Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines - one of the country’s largest and most popular annual festivals.

Rhythm and Vines confirmed to media they are working with authorities to understand the full situation.

“We won’t be making any further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the festival said.