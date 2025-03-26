Man with chainsaw barricades himself in police station

Police cars outside the police station in Murupara in Whakatāne District. Photo: RNZ

A man is in custody after smashing the front door of the Murupara Police Station, and barricading himself inside.

Police said the unmanned station was breached at 6.45am on Wednesday morning, after the man shattered the glass door.

A negotiation team responded to the incident, and engaged with the man for several hours before he was arrested without incident just after 12pm.

An axe and machete were found during a search of the man's vehicle, along with a chainsaw that had been thrown over a fence.

Neighbour Theo Anderson described the man as a loner from a nearby community.

Murupara Store manager Prabhjot Singh also said there were a number of police cars on the street.

The entire police station is now cordoned off with staff investigating items inside and on the back of the ute.

All road cordons have since been taken down and Pine Drive has reopened to the public.

Charges against the man are being considered.

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore thanked the Murupara community for their co-operation and understanding while the incident unfolded.