Man charged after baby suffers 'unusual injuries'

The three-month-old was taken to Hutt Hospital where the injuries were discovered. Photo: RNZ

A man has been arrested after a baby was taken to hospital with "unusual" injuries in June.

The 23-year-old has been charged with four counts of assaulting a child.

Police were notified after the three-month-old was admitted to Hutt Hospital on June 14 with nine fractures, including throughout her ribcage and a fracture to an ankle and upper arm.

The man was arrested on July 31, police said today.

The charges related to "the more minor injuries the baby sustained", Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said, thanking the public for their help.

"This crucial information assisted our investigation which has led to last week's arrest.

"We are committed to establishing the full circumstances of how the baby's more serious injuries were inflicted, and holding those responsible to account."

The man will appear in Hutt Valley District Court on August 28.