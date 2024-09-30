Many hate crime offences motivated by race, ethnicity

The number of hate crime offences motivated by race and ethnicity has increased significantly, according to latest data from New Zealand Police. Photo: RNZ

Almost three-quarters of all hate crime offences reported nationwide since 2020 have been motivated by race or ethnicity, according to latest data from New Zealand Police.

Police introduced a hate crime category after the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, defining it as an offence perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person's characteristics, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or transgender identity, disability or age.

From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024, 19,589 hate-motivated offences were reported to police.

Of these, 14,285 offences - or 73 percent - were motivated by the victim's race or ethnicity, while 1563 were based on the victim's sexual orientation.

Religion or faith was a factor in 1069 offences over the same period.

The latest data also reveals that 2361 offences reported this year alone were motivated by race or ethnicity as of June 30.

In June, the Justice Ministry released the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey, which indicated that the proportion of Asian adults experiencing crime increased from 24 percent in 2018 to 30 percent in 2023.

In July, police believed that an attack on a 16-year-old boy was hate-motivated after he was assaulted with a metal rod while riding a bus.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to wound.

Data released to RNZ under the Official Information Act shows that 82 hate crime incidents that were motivated by race or ethnicity occurred on public transport between July 1 and 31.

Image: RNZ

Sexual orientation has reportedly been the second-most common motivation for hate crime this year, with 303 incidents logged, while religion or faith was third with 135.

Gender identity reportedly motivated 123 incidents in the first six months of 2024.

Latest data shows there were 236 incidents of hate-motivated crimes related to gender identity in 2023, compared to 182 in 2022, a 30 percent increase.

In March 2024, the rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd was vandalized by three individuals, and police treated the crime as being hate-motivated.

The number of non-criminal hate incidents is also rising.

In 2020, 507 such incidents were reported to police, a figure that grew to 1763 in 2023.

From January 1 to June 30, 834 incidents were reported.

According to police, a hate-motivated offences occurs when a crime such as assault or vandalism is committed, and the motive involves bias or prejudice against the victim's identity such as race, religion or gender.

An expression of a hateful opinion does not constitute a crime but if hate is a motivating factor in committing a criminal act, then it may be classified as a hate crime.