'Marginal' evidence to back school phone ban

The Ministry of Education's report said restrictions around cellphone use in classrooms might be beneficial. Photo: RNZ

The Ministry of Education has told the government there is only marginal evidence that banning cellphones in schools will improve student achievement.

It also warns pupils could find loopholes by using devices such as smart-watches.

The ministry's regulatory impact statement said the timeframe for its advice was very short and there were numerous constraints on it.

"The evidence we are relying upon to inform our advice regarding the current state of cellphone usage in schools is largely anecdotal and does not capture the experiences of the whole sector," it said.

Some New Zealand schools already banned phones from classrooms and they reported better engagement with learning and less bullying, the report said.

Research in the UK and Spain had found improvements in schools with phone bans, but it was not clear if the same benefits would apply to New Zealand classrooms.

"We do not know whether the benefits experienced overseas would also be experienced within the New Zealand context, and the evidence on a whole [sic] has been marginal in its strength."

However, the report also said putting in place restrictions around cellphone use in classrooms might be beneficial.

"There is some evidence that cellphone use in schools is a distraction and can negatively affect learning outcomes and student wellbeing.

"Schools are currently able to implement rules about student cellphone use; however, not all schools do this under the status quo. Requiring schools to have a policy that cellphones are Away for the Day could improve learner outcomes for all students."

Some families might oppose the ban and schools had indicated they might need support implementing it, the report said.

The ministry had not had time to consult school leaders about the change, it said.

"There is a risk of sector push-back as schools may struggle or be reluctant to enforce the policy.

"We only have anecdotal evidence about what the key stakeholders think about the proposal. Overall, it seems that schools are supportive about the principle of the Away for the Day policy and are more concerned about the practical arrangements, which they will make in consultation with their communities."

The report said there was a risk from limiting the policy to cellphones and not including other devices such as smartwatches.

"It is possible that students may still be distracted by these other devices, reducing the effectiveness of the policy.

"Moreover, other jurisdictions such as France and New South Wales have extended the ban to include other devices.

"Teachers would still be able to intervene if students are being distracted by other means, including other devices, in the absence of a mandatory policy. Schools retain the ability to include these devices in their policy if they choose."