Massive blaze at Christchurch scrap metal yard

Multiple cars are on fire at a scrap metal yard in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were called to the scene, on Garlands Rd, just before 8pm.

There were 11 trucks at the scene just after 9pm, Fenz said.

It is believed the fire is at scrap business National Steel.

Residents from the surrounding areas are reporting hearing explosions coming from the incident.

Police are doing traffic management on the surrounding roads.

A spokesperson said they were advising people to avoid the area.

- with RNZ