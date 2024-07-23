Missing 12-year-old girl found 'safe and well'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 12-year-old Christchurch girl who was reported missing on July 11 has been found "safe and well", police said.
A public appeal was made over the weekend for anyone who had seen Natasha or had information about her whereabouts to report it to police.
A police spokesperson said at the time she was last seen on Devon St, Sydenham.
But on Tuesday morning police said Natasha had been found.
"The 12-year-old reported missing on 11 July from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well.
"Thank you everyone who shared our appeal."