Missing 12-year-old girl found 'safe and well'

The 12-year-old reported missing on July 11 from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well. Photo: Police

A 12-year-old Christchurch girl who was reported missing on July 11 has been found "safe and well", police said.

A public appeal was made over the weekend for anyone who had seen Natasha or had information about her whereabouts to report it to police.

A police spokesperson said at the time she was last seen on Devon St, Sydenham.

But on Tuesday morning police said Natasha had been found.

"The 12-year-old reported missing on 11 July from the Sydenham area has been located safe and well.

"Thank you everyone who shared our appeal."