Missing boys found safe in Auckland

nader_khan.jpg Nader Khan

Three boys who went missing in two separate incidents in Auckland today have all been found safe.

One of three young boys was found earlier this afternoon but the other two, who were last seen together, were found by police late in the evening.

Nader Khan (10) had earlier gone missing in Lynn Mall shopping centre in New Lynn.

However, he had now been found safe and well, police confirmed this evening.

The two other boys, 8-year-old Kihau and 7-year-old Tihema, were found in the past hour.

Police would not say where the boys had been but said they were "safe and well."