Missing ship 'would have been sitting duck'

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1. Photo / Vessel Finder

A missing livestock ship sailing from Napier to China would have been a sitting duck when its engine failed in the middle of a typhoon, a former seafarer says.

The Gulf Livestock 1 operated by Global Australasian Exports [AGE] is missing off the coast of Japan.

The ship had 43 people - including two New Zealanders - and close to 6000 cattle on board. Two people have been rescued; however, one, who was found unconscious in the water today, has since died.

The identities of the New Zealanders is still unknown, but it is understood they were stockmen who were based in Australia and worked on export ships.

Maritime Union national secretary Joe Fleetwood said gusting winds in the extreme weather event would have had a devastating impact on the ship.

"Container ships are high out of the water," Fleetwood said.

"If you've got 140 knot winds blowing one way, all of a sudden you've got it hitting a massive wall of a building because that's what they're like.

"They're eight or nine storeys high and 100 metres long."

The winds in Typhoon Maysak, a category 3 storm where gusts were expected to reach 200 km/h, would have been strong enough to rock the ship, Fleetwood said.

"It only takes a little bit, just takes it over and all of a sudden it goes down the wrong side of the swell, and over it goes."

The ship activated a distress signal west of Amami Oshima Island in Japan early on Wednesday.

Three vessels, one airplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the ship, which sent a distress call as Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The ship left port in Napier on August 14 with 5867 cattle and was heading to the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, where it was expected about September 1.

The ship was subject to an inspection about its seaworthiness before departure, Maritime NZ says.

A Maritime NZ spokeswoman said Gulf Livestock 1 was checked before it left Napier and there was nothing to suggest the vessel was not in good condition when it left port.

An MPI spokeswoman confirmed the vessel was also subject to an inspection by an MPI Verification Services Authorised Person – a Port Veterinarian - prior to its departure from Napier.

However, the Port Veterinarian "focused primarily on disease risk and animal welfare", the spokeswoman said.

A Napier Port spokesman said their thoughts are with the ship's crew members and their families following the "routine vessel call".

Japan's coastguard earlier said it rescued one crew member, Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, while searching for the ship.

The Filipino chief officer said the ship was turned broadside toward all the strength of the waves and wind, and quickly capsized.

It was a guaranteed outcome for any disabled ship in severe storm, but especially so for ships with high freeboard and big superstructure.

When the ship capsized, crew were instructed to put on lifejackets. Edvarodo said he jumped into the water and did not see any other crew before he was rescued.

New Zealand based cattle buyer for AGE, Dean Malcolm, called the sinking a rare and tragic event.

"It's really unfortunate and not common to be taken down by a typhoon. Once the boat started to go sideways, it's all over. It's terrible."

Malcolm said usually in severe storms or emergencies the crew of such a ship would strap themselves into a covered lifeboat and ride out the bad weather.

Modern container ships have covered lifeboats which go down a chute into the water if necessary.

Malcolm said his ex-wife rang him in tears when news of the capsize broke, relieved to find he wasn't on the ship.

"It's horrific. This is only the second time in history that I'm aware that a typhoon has taken down an export boat."

He said each cattle ship would have three or four stockmen and a qualified vet to maintain animal welfare during the voyage.

"They are highly qualified stockmen. They understand animals. They look after animals."

Yesterday a spokesman for the company said its primary concern was for the safety of the 43 people on board Gulf Livestock 1. They included 39 Filipino.

"Four of those people are treasured friends and work colleagues. The remaining people on board are engaged by the ship's owner.

"We are in full contact with the families of our four colleagues and are offering them all the support we can.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the ship's officers, crew and other personnel and their families."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the families of the two New Zealanders aboard.

- additional reporting RNZ