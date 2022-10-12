Monkeypox: 9 new community cases in NZ

There are now 20 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New Zealand, including active and recovered. Photo: Getty Images

Nine new cases of community transmission of monkeypox have been confirmed in New Zealand.

This brings the total to 20 confirmed cases in the current outbreak, including both active and recovered.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora and Ministry of Health said seven of the new cases were in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and two were in the Wellington region.

An increase in cases over the last week was not unexpected and the growth in monkeypox case numbers in New Zealand reflected overseas trends, officials said.

While anyone can get monkeypox, overseas it has mostly impacted the men who have sex with men community and people who have sex with men who have sex with men, they said.

But the general risk of contracting the disease in New Zealand remained low, they said.

Public health units, primary health organisations and sexual health clinics have been given advice to help with identification of cases, and case and contact management.

"We are also working closely with our community partners to ensure at risk communities have the information and resources they need to mitigate the risk of contracting MPX [monkeypox]."

Testing for monkeypox is free and patients will not be charged any consultation fee at their GP, primary health provider or sexual health clinic.

People with concerns about their health including possible exposure to monkeypox should contact their GP, nearest sexual health clinic or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Information about monkeypox, including symptoms and public health advice can be found on the Ministry of Health website.