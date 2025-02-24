More than 300 charges over new gang patch law

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers acknowledged gangs had largely been complying with the new insignia law. Photo: RNZ

Police have seized dozens of patches and laid hundreds of charges against people since a new law was introduced three months ago.

The Gangs Act came into force in November, banning gang patches in public and allowing police to stop gang members associating with each other.

Since then, police have laid 337 charges for gang insignia breaches and seized 76 patches and 67 firearms - but there have been no dispersal notices or non-consorting charges.

More than 3000 charges have been laid against gang members since the crackdown began, but that included other offending like serious violence, drugs, and firearms.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said before the new laws, gang members used their patches to intimidate people.

"Since the Gangs Act came into effect, we have seen patches disappear from our streets," he said.

"We passed these laws to improve public safety, and they have done exactly that."

The Gangs Act contributed to the government's goal of ensuring there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029, and a 15 per cent reduction in serious repeat youth offending, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers acknowledged gangs had largely been complying with the law.

"In the months before the legislation came into effect, police met with gangs to ensure they were clear on our enforcement approach and to encourage them to make good choices," he said.

"The high level of compliance we're seeing now reflects the fact most gangs have exercised good judgement."

The policing of gangs would remain a priority, he said.