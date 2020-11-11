More rain for flood-hit Napier

Residents of Latham St in Napier awoke to what resembled a lake on Tuesday, where there had been a road a day before. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Sixty people are in emergency shelters, power is still out and up to three schools remain closed in Napier this morning as the city remains under water.

The city remains under a state of emergency after a record-breaking amount of rain dumped over the city on Monday.

Residents in some low-lying suburbs remain trapped in their houses and a number of cars are still stranded in the middle of roads that have become lakes.

Emergency services, the Minister for Emergency Services Kiri Allan and Napier's Mayor Kirsten Wise have held a press conference to update on the situation.

Allan announced a temporary relief fund for the mayor to help welfare needs of $100,000. A helpline was also established to offer support for struggling residents, she said.

She praised Wise and volunteers for helping significantly impacted families in their "time of need."

She said emergency services would continue to assess the needs of the community both from a welfare and infrastructure point of view.

A fire and emergency spokesman said another 30 people were evacuated overnight to emergency accommodation. That meant around 60 people were in emergency shelters.

More rain had fallen overnight than had been expected.

A priority was to get to vulnerable members of the community where floodwaters were the worst. Access to the area was challenging.

Unimog vehicles were being used to reach people trapped in homes, he said.

Urban search and Rescue teams were currently working on the Napier Hill where 18 homes were deemed uninhabitable. Homes that were significantly damaged were all on the hill.

Wise said the mayoral fund would immediately focus on the needs of those who had been forced from their homes.

The fund would enable her to work with the community and identify the biggest needs.

Allan said she would be visiting local iwi who were providing a response to flood-affected whanau.

She said they were at preliminary stages of assessing the damage and what support was needed.

A slip took a chunk of Chris Dale's garden, including a shed, from his Havelock Rd home, on Napier's Hospital Hill during torrential rains on Monday. Photo: NZ Herald

This morning more than 70 homes still have no power.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group described the past 12 hours where more rain fell on the sodden region as an "anxious night for many".

More rain today

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the flood-ravaged city could expect more rain today and it wouldn't be letting up until tonight.

The region was under a heavy rain watch, with 40-60 mm due to fall today. While it was not expected to be as much as Monday because of the flooded terrain Miller warned it was likely to create more problems.

Napier residents reported a sleepless night with heavy downpours pelting rooftops and previously receding water levels beginning to rise again.

Three schools across the water-logged city remain closed for a second day. Napier Girls' High School this morning posted on Facebook it would not be open today however the library would be open for students who wanted to study there.

All main highways in the region are open but the NZ Transport Agency is advising to drive to the conditions and take extra care.