More wet weather on way

Scattered showers and patches of rain are forecast for next week - a welcome relief after the hammering the country took on Thursday and Friday.

Patchy rain and cloud cover was also forecast for much of the country on Sunday.

A few showers were expected on Monday and Tuesday in the North Island, and to the west of the South Island.

"There is a slow moving front that comes in from the west during the week," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

In the south, the rain would move east before clearing by the middle of the week, and in the mid to lower North Island scattered showers were predicted from Wednesday on.

However, the wet would be nothing like what was seen earlier this week, when severe downpours caused flooding in some areas and strong winds.

"There is a chance of heavy rain in Westland on Tuesday but that's pretty standard for them," Glassey said.

By Wednesday, most of the rain should be confined to central New Zealand - the top half of the South Island and the mid to lower half of the North Island.

On Sunday, a low-risk thunderstorm outlook and chance of heavy rain was in place for Coromandel Peninsula south of Tairua and the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane until noon.

Most of the country was forecast to have a partly sunny day marred by cloud and drizzle.