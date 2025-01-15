Murder charge laid following death of man in Thames Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said the man was arrested in relation to an incident at a house on Rolleston St which police believe led to Connor's death.
Yesterday she said officers were called to reports of an altercation at the address on Monday afternoon.
They found Mr Connor suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to hospital but his condition continued to decline and he died.
The 28-year-old man will appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Thursday facing a murder charge.
Police said their thoughts were with Connor's family and they still wanted to hear from anyone with information on what happened.
Clarke said anyone who saw an "altercation" in Rolleston St about 3.40pm on Monday should contact police.