Name suppression extended for man accused of killing officer

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming died after being struck by a vehicle in Nelson on New Year's Day. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Name suppression for the man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming has been extended.

The 32-year-old faces eight charges, including murder, attempted murder and using a vehicle as a weapon.

His interim name suppression order was due to expire at midday on Friday.

However, his lawyer has filed for an extension on the grounds that online comments and media reports could risk a fair trial.

Justice Andru Isac agreed that name suppression could continue until the accused's next court appearance in February, but said that the position could change.

The accused man was remanded in custody when he appeared in Nelson District Court last Friday.

Fleming was one of two officers struck by a vehicle in Nelson's Buxton Square about 2am on January 1.

She died from her injuries.

Her funeral with full police honours will be held next Thursday.