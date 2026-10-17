National says it will take away a person's right to silence when a child is murdered if the party is re-elected.

Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith announced on Sunday morning that the party would make it a Crimes Act offence not to disclose information to police when a person has been present the location where a child under 12 had been killed.

"It will apply when a child under 12 dies, and at the time of death, or leading up to the death, it is unequivocal that one or more adults were present," Goldsmith said.

The offence would carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"Too many children in New Zealand die at the hands of, or with the knowledge of, people who should be protecting them. The right to silence should not be abused to the extent that these horrific crimes go unpunished," Goldsmith said.

"This will place perpetrators, and their accomplices, into a corner where they will eventually call each other out, because if they don't, they will all face the consequences."