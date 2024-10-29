New $100K reward in murder case marred by wrongful conviction

Arthur Easton and two items left at the scene of his death. Photo: Supplied

Police have offered a $100,000 reward and possible immunity from prosecution in an appeal for information into the murder of Arthur Easton in Auckland's Papakura 39 years ago.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin announced the reward at Counties Manukau Police Station on Tuesday.

The reward would be in place until 24 January, 2025.

Easton, 52, was stabbed to death by an intruder who broke into his home in October 1985.

The appeal comes just weeks after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced he had met with Alan Hall and his family to apologise for his wrongful conviction for the murder.

Police in August said two former staff members who were involved in the original homicide investigation and a former prosecutor involved in the subsequent trial have been charged over the miscarriage of justice.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Adkin said immunity would also be considered for any accomplice, who was not the principle offender, and gave information or evidence that lead to a successful conviction.

"On Sunday the 13th of October 1985, 39 years ago this month, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road, Papakura, at about 8pm," he said, describing the killing.

"One of Arthur's sons disturbed the intruder and alerted the household. This offender was wearing a brown, woollen hat, pulled down over his face. He was also armed with a bayonet.

"Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted this intruder in the hallway, leading to a violent altercation. Arthur, who was 52 at the time, was stabbed multiple times and later succumbed to these injuries at his home."

Adkin said the offender then fled the home, leaving the hat and bayonet behind.

"To this day, Arthur's killer remains at large and this investigation will work to bring this person before the court.

"We know there will still be people within our community today who know who is responsible for Arthur's death. I encourage them to do the right thing now and come forward."

Adkin said the Easton family was aware of the reward and supported the approach. They were being kept up to date with the investigation monthly.

Adkin said police needed the public's help in solving the case, so the Easton family could finally have the answers they deserved.

Adkin said police had launched an 0800 number for information to be given directly to the investigation team, along with a dedicated email address.