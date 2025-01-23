No charges for Golriz Ghahraman after shoplifting allegation

Golriz Ghahraman. File photo

Police have decided not to file charges after a shoplifting allegation was made against former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman.

"The shoplifting occurred at the Pak N Save in Royal Oak on 12 October 2024, and was reported to police for investigation electronically using the Auror platform," police said in a statement.

The spokesperson said police had carried out inquiries into the report and a decision had been made to not file charges.

The item taken from the Auckland supermarket was valued at less than $40, they said.

"Any police investigation considers the solicitor-general's Guidelines for Prosecution, including factors such as evidential sufficiency and a public interest test.

"In this case, police have considered the public interest test was not met as well as taking other factors into account."

The store was consulted on the decision.

Ghahraman has told The New Zealand Herald: "I'm relieved police have finally come to the right decision and happy to be moving on".