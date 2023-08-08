NZ scouts leave troubled jamboree

British participants who left a camping site of the 25th World Scout Jamboree arrive at a hotel in Seoul. Photo: Reuters

Dozens of New Zealanders are leaving the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea after a heatwave left hundreds of people with heat stroke.

More than 40,000 scouts from over 150 countries have been at the jamboree in the country's southwestern Jeolla province.

On Monday, Jamboree organisers decided to evacuate the whole site because a typhoon was on the way.

Scouts Aotearoa chief executive Chris Wilson said his organisation made the call early due to challenges with managing the heatwave.

The New Zealand contingent of 67 scouts and 25 adults were leaving the site on Tuesday for Tongin, about an hour from the capital Seoul.

Wilson said the rest of their tour of South Korea would continue.

Concerns about cleanliness and food, not just the heat, drove the British contingent at the World Scout Jamboree to leave the event in South Korea, the head of UK Scouts said.

Britain sent the largest contingent to the jamboree, the first global scout gathering since the pandemic.

Matt Hyde, UK Scouts' chief executive, told Reuters the group decided to withdraw its more than 4,000 scouts on Friday for their own safety. The U.S. scouts followed.

"We were concerned that the toilets weren't being cleaned frequently enough. It wasn't safe in there. And there was rubbish building up as well," Hyde said.

"There were concerns around food and particularly those with dietary requirements that weren't getting the food that they needed so they were eating less," he added.

"We didn't think it was safe for the young people and the adult volunteers."