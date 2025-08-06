NZ sends support to Samoa after dengue fever outbreak

The Aedes aegypti is one of the mosquitos that transmits dengue fever in Samoa. Photo: Supplied/ CDC Public Health Image Library - Frank Hadley Collins via RNZ

New Zealand is sending a small health team and $300,000 worth of medical supplies to Samoa to assist with a major outbreak of dengue fever.

Samoa has recorded more than 5000 cases and at least five deaths since the outbreak was declared in April.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand stood with Samoa in this time of need - and was ready to provide further support as requested.

Senior New Zealand public health officials are also in contact with their Samoa counterparts.

New Zealand does not have the mosquitoes able to transmit dengue but public health officials say the number of cases are also surging in Aotearoa as people return home after picking up the illness overseas.

Anyone travelling to Samoa should protect themselves from mosquito bites and follow dengue fever prevention advice available on the SafeTravel website.

New Zealanders travelling outside Aotearoa are also advised to protect themselves by: