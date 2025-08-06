NZ sends support to Samoa after dengue fever outbreak

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Samoa has recorded more than 5000 cases and at least five deaths since the outbreak was declared in April.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand stood with Samoa in this time of need - and was ready to provide further support as requested.
Senior New Zealand public health officials are also in contact with their Samoa counterparts.
New Zealand does not have the mosquitoes able to transmit dengue but public health officials say the number of cases are also surging in Aotearoa as people return home after picking up the illness overseas.
Anyone travelling to Samoa should protect themselves from mosquito bites and follow dengue fever prevention advice available on the SafeTravel website.
New Zealanders travelling outside Aotearoa are also advised to protect themselves by:
- Staying or sleeping in well-screened locations, or under mosquito nets
- Keeping screens on doors and windows closed when indoors
- Wearing light coloured protective clothing, including hats, long sleeves and trousers when outdoors
- Wearing a repellent cream or spray containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) when outdoors
- Avoiding places where mosquitoes are most active, such as swampy areas or places with standing water.