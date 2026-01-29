'NZ stands with you': Vigil held for landslide victims

People gather at the site of the community vigil at Coronation Park in Tauranga. Photo: RNZ

More than 1000 people have attended a community vigil at Coronation Park in Tauranga this evening in the wake of the Mt Maunganui landslide.

Six people were killed when the landslide came down on the Beachside Holiday Park last Thursday morning.

A separate slip in the nearby Tauranga suburb of Papamoa killed two other people the same day.

Families of the victims, having held another service with emergency services at the base of Mauao, were there with seats set aside for them.

Older members of the community were asked to sit in other sets next to the family seats as a show of support.

Several people said it was important for them to be here to support one another as well as victims' families. Many described a heavy feeling since the landslide a week ago today.

Photo: RNZ

One woman came with black balloons with each of the victims' names painted on in gold.

Te Wharekura o Mauao students performed Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art) in both Maori and English, as well as many other songs.

Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale spoke at the vigil, and said the event had "changed our lives forever".

"Navigating our cities through two tragedies has been a trying task," he said.

"One week ago today, tragedy struck our city and changed our lives forever.

"We feel your grief deeply and hold you in our hearts, thoughts and prayers."

This evening, we gather to support one another, honour those whose lives were lost, he said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the vigil. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was next to speak and thanked everyone for their support for those hurting.

"I want to say to the families, New Zealand stands with you and grieves with you," he said.

The ceremony concluded with a karakia.