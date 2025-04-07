NZDF drops entry requirements in bid to boost numbers

A mortar detachment puts theory into practice at the Nausori Highlands Training Area during Exercise Cartwheel. Photo: NZDF

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has made it easier for people to apply for a job in a bid to get more boots on the ground.

Documents obtained by RNZ show last year it quietly removed some entry requirements for NCEA levels 1 and 2.

To apply to train as an army combat specialist, auto-technician and plumber, a navy diver and logistic specialist, and an air force firefighter - among other roles - now requires three years of high school up to year 11, instead of passing Level 1 credits.

IT specialists, aircraft technicians, and helicopter pilots are among a range of more technical roles where a Level 2 certificate is now required, instead of previous requirements for varying amounts of Level 2 credits.

The NZDF says the changes prompted a surge in applications in 2024 to 9702 - however it is unclear whether that surge is continuing or whether it has had a marked effect on enlistment numbers.

Director of defence recruiting Wing Commander George Magdalinos told RNZ a review of the academic requirements was made when the NZDF was under "considerable pressure".

"Attrition, if you recall, was higher than we were anticipating, and so we needed to look at everything that we could do to increase the number of boots on the ground through our processes."

A briefing document released under the Official Information Act said the defence force needed to align with a changing New Zealand Qualifications Authority system, and noted concern about declining levels of achievement in NCEA (such as in mathematics), as well as inequality experienced by Māori, Pasifika and low socioeconomic students in the education system.

The NZDF needed to look at people's potential, not just academic results, officials noted.

Magdalinos said removing some academic requirements "widened the talent pool" of potential candidates. She said the change saw an increase of applications in 2024 to 9702. Initial applications in 2023 were 8605.

"The inequity of the NCEA Level 1 system meant that opportunity for different people in our society - that inequity - meant that not everybody had the same access to a career with us, so the changes that we have made makes the NZDF wholly more accessible and that's really, really exciting."

However, total numbers of people who ultimately enlisted in the defence force was at 753 at September 2024 - 185 for the air force, 368 for the army, and 200 for the navy - following a trend of falling enlistments since 2019.

She said it was too soon to tell if applications had continued to increase this year, adding that they were "trending upwards".

The recruiting target for 2025 was 807 people - 505 for the army, 158 for the navy and 144 for the air force.

In recent years defence forces overseas have reduced academic requirements in a bid to target falling numbers of recruits. The British army has removed all its academic entry requirements for non-technical roles in the army, and for some parts of the royal navy. In 2022, the US army removed the requirement for recruits to have a high school diploma.

Defence experts have warned the defence force lacks technical expertise to the point where some vessels and aircraft have not been able to be used, and that was reflected in the court of inquiry into the sinking of the Manawanui, which found staff were at fault in the sinking off the coast of Upolu and that they were under-trained and lacked experience.

Magdalinos said removing some academic requirements had not lowered the quality of candidates entering the force. Prospective candidates still need to supply academic records, and may be subject to aptitude tests which measure a recruits ability to learn, or in-person interviews before being selected.

"There has not been one single thing that has come across my desk since these changes have been made, that suggests a tangible impact to the quality of candidate we are supplying to the New Zealand defence force."

She said it was getting increasingly difficult to attract young people into some parts of the armed forces, and the NZDF has launched a new marketing campaign to counter that - with a target to get 25,000 people onto the NZDF's website.

"What we know about our younger audience is we've got 10 years of research that suggests they are a little bit reluctant to give up their personal lives, they think the NZDF lifestyle is too stressful, they feel like they won't be fit enough, and think they might not belong.

"They have a greater need for support and a sense of belonging, and our new campaign absolutely reflects that."

The number of people leaving the forces has slowed - spiking at 15 percent in December 2022 on the back of Covid-19 and work in managed isolation hotels, and dropping to 7.5 percent in 2025.

Army recruits train in Waiouru. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force

Among the roles the NZDF needed to recruit in 2025 were navy marine and electronic technicians. In the army it included electronic warfare specialists, intelligence operators and ammunition technicians, and in the air force, pilots, aircraft mechanic technicians, avionics mechanic technicians and aviation fuel specialists.

Asked whether the NZDF needed more skilled people to fill critical gaps, Magdalinos said it always needed more people to come on board, and that it currently had a "wonderful workforce".

"At the moment, the targets and the demand signal from the single service is fluctuating, and it is fluctuating generally due to budget constraints and the pressure on the Defence Force at the moment."

Scrapping 'barriers'

Acting director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University, Bethan Greener, said while the changes might sound "alarming", it would open the door to more candidates.

She said some of the aptitude testing the NZDF uses indicates someone's capacity to learn or acquire new skills.

"This is often a more reliable marker for how well somebody is going to do in one of these roles."

But she said more thinking needed to be done to target people into highly skilled roles, who may not usually think of joining the defence force.

"Some IT specialists, people who are highly skilled in the hacking space, they may not be typically attracted to joining the defence force.

"Some of the moves that have been afoot with regards to whether or not you need everybody to have the same physical standards for example, whether or not they need the same grooming standards - for example the recent debate about whether or not you can have mullets in the air force - those type of things might be barriers to some type of people."

Minister of Defence Judith Collins said on Friday NZDF needed an uplift in funding, and said "help was on its way". A key strategic document which could address some of the workforce challenges was expected to be released soon, though no date had been given.