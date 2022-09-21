One critical after crash at Christchurch workplace

The scene of the crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard

One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch early today.

Emergency services were called to Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am, where it appeared a ute had rolled at a construction site.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved one vehicle.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.

St John transported one person to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

"Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

WorkSafe has been advised.