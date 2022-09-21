One critical after crash at Christchurch workplace

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch early today.
Emergency services were called to Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am, where it appeared a ute had rolled at a construction site.
A police spokesperson said the incident involved one vehicle.
St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.
St John transported one person to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
"Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.
WorkSafe has been advised.