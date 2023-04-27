One dead after car crashes into Auckland building

A person has died after a car ploughed through the front of a West Auckland business this afternoon.

Emergency services raced to the Glendene shops on Te Atatu Rd where a motorist smashed through glass panes of a real estate office just before 2pm.

Both the car’s driver and people inside the building were being treated by medics.

Police said one person was taken to hospital but had since died.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A shopkeeper from the neighbouring superette said it appeared the car had crashed going through the roundabout, mounted the footpath and smashed through the front of a Barfoot and Thompson office in Glendene.

“The car is inside the shop,” the man told The New Zealand Herald.

He said police and emergency personnel were at the scene.

The shopkeeper said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be elderly.

“He appeared to have hit a car and went into the building.”

A person in the affected Barfoot and Thompson building said some staff inside the building were now being assessed by ambulance officers.

She was unable to comment further.

A police spokesperson said the alarm was raised after reports of a car crashing into a commercial premises just before 2pm.