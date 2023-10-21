One dead after light aircraft crash in Blenheim

A person is dead after a light aircraft crash in Blenheim this afternoon, police say.

The person was the sole occupant of the aircraft, which crashed at Omaka Aerodrome just before 1.20pm.

As well as police, Fire and Emergency responded with two fire crews - one from Woodbourne and one from Blenheim - and St John sent a first response vehicle and an ambulance.

Omaka Aerodrome is also home to the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, which shows World War I and World War II aircraft and artefacts, including those belonging to Oscar-winning Kiwi film-maker Sir Peter Jackson.

It’s also the base for some helicopter and agricultural aviation businesses.

The crash will be referred to the Civil Aviation Authority, police said.