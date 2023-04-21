One dead after Nelson crash

A person is dead after a crash in Nelson early today.

The crash occurred on the Whakatu Expressway, running between Quarantine Rd and the Richmond Deviation in Stoke about 1.30am.

The section of road is closed while investigations are ongoing.

When police arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and road closures are expected to remain in place "for some time", police say.