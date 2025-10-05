One dead, four injured in Bay of Plenty crash

One person has died and four others are injured after a crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

Two cars were involved in the crash on Thornton Rd, near Matatā.

Police say they were called to the scene at 9.20am.

One person has serious injuries and three have moderate injuries.

Thornton Rd is closed at the intersections with Greig and West Bank Rds. Police expect it to be closed until at least 2.30pm.