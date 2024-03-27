One reportedly critical after e-scooter crash in Christchurch

A person is reportedly in a critical condition after an e-scooter crash in Christchurch.

Police said they were alerted to the incident, on Masham Road, Broomfield, about 3.50pm.

They said the "serious crash" involved a single e-scooter, and one person had reportedly sustained critical injuries.

The northbound lane was blocked and traffic management was in place.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area.