One person may be trapped after a car hit a bank near Palmerston North.

Four people are out of the vehicle but it's believed one person is still stuck in the car after it crashed on SH57 at Linton about 10am.

A police spokeswoman said the driver appeared to be in shock and one woman was complaining of lower back pain, but there was no indication the four people who had gotten out of the car had any serious injuries.

Contractors were on the way to assist with traffic management, but there was no road blockage, the spokeswoman said.